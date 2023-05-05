FMCG major ITC Ltd rose by nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade on Friday to touch new 52-week high after it announced acquisition of 39 per cent stake in Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL), the company which owns Yoga Bar.

The shares of ITC closed 1.02 per cent higher at ₹428.85 on BSE. It touched its new 52-week high of ₹431.90 on Friday.

The cigarettes-to-hotels major has acquired 2,443 Equity Shares of ₹10 each and 7,215 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ₹10 each for consideration of ₹175 crores in Sproutlife.

“The Company has on 4th May, 2023 acquired 2,443 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 7,215 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 175 crores," said ITC in its regulatory filing.

On a year-to-date basis, ITC shares have delivered 29 per cent returns to its investors, while in the last one year it has surged 64 per cent.

Earlier last month, the steady gains in shares of ITC helped the diversified conglomerate enter the ₹5 trillion market capitalisation club. Currently, ITC market cap stands at ₹5.33 trillion. As of May 4, 2023, ITC was the seventh-largest company by market capitalisation in India.

ITC in January had announced in January plans to acquire D2C health food brand Yoga Bar, a health snack company based in Bengaluru. It will acquire 100% of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL) over a period of three to four years.

"ITC is fortifying its presence in the fast growing, nutrition-led healthy foods space, with a proposed strategic investment in Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL), a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) StartUp engaged in the manufacture and sale of innovative products catering to health-conscious consumers under the clean label, new-age digital-first brand 'Yoga Bar'," the company said in an exchange filing.

ITC is among the top picks amidst the Q4 earnings season.

Brokerage Sharekhan has set a 'BUY' recommendation for a target price of ₹450 on ITC. In its preview note, the brokerage said, discounted valuations and improved earnings visibility make ITC a better pick among large consumer goods companies.