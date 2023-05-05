ITC shares touch new 52-week high after acquiring stake in Sproutlife Foods2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The shares of ITC closed 1.02 per cent higher at ₹428.85 on BSE. It touched its new 52-week high of ₹431.90 on Friday.
FMCG major ITC Ltd rose by nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade on Friday to touch new 52-week high after it announced acquisition of 39 per cent stake in Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL), the company which owns Yoga Bar.
