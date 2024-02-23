ITC vs HUL: Which FMCG stock should you pick for long term?
FMCG companies reported muted performance in Q3FY24 due to sluggish rural demand and increased competitive intensity, affecting overall volume growth. Amid this environment, let's analyse between ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which stock has better long-term investment opportunities.
FMCG companies reported muted performance in the December quarter (Q3FY24) due to sluggish rural demand and increased competitive intensity, affecting overall volume growth. However, there is optimism for demand recovery in the coming quarters, which will be driven by easing inflation, increased government spending, and higher remittances. While gross margins are improving due to stable raw material prices, increased advertising spending may momentarily impact EBITDA margins but is anticipated to yield long-term benefits in market share retention.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started