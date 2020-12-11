IRCTC shares fall for 4th day, govt to exercise oversubscription option in OFS

IRCTC shares were down 1.2% on BSE today after a sharp fall in the previous session. The government on Thursday announced that it will exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 80,00,000 equity shares in addition to the base offer size. Shares were under pressure after the government on Wednesday announced an offer for sale of its 20% stake in the company. The floor price of ₹1,367 was at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday.

"We wish to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 80,00,000 equity shares in addition to the base offer size. Accordingly, the total offer size will be 3,20,00,000 equity shares representing 20% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company as on September 30, 2020," the government said in a statement to exchanges on Thursday.

"We wish to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 80,00,000 equity shares in addition to the base offer size. Accordingly, the total offer size will be 3,20,00,000 equity shares representing 20% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company as on September 30, 2020," the government said in a statement to exchanges on Thursday.

The two-day offer for sale of govt shares will end today. The government held 87.40% stake in IRCTC as of September 30, 2020.

"Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCTC got great response on day one. Issue subscribed 1.98 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non- retail investors . Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The fall in IRCTC share price is a good opportunity for investors to "add the stock to their portfolio" says Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research. In four days, IRCTC shares have fallen around 15%.

"Since IRCTC enjoys the power of monopoly the discount seems good enough to attract the retail investors. As things started returning back to normalcy, IRCTC is expected to benefit further once more trains resume. Its e- ticketing business is also expected to boom in the near term. Therefore, this could be a good opportunity for investors to add this stock to their portfolio," he said.

IRCTC, the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, was listed on the stock exchanges in October 2019. The company had raised ₹645 crore through the IPO.