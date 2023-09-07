Bharat Electronics, ITD Cementation India among fundamental picks by HDFC Securities; do you own any?3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Sensex and Nifty up nearly 2 per cent in September; HDFC Securities recommends buying ITD Cementation, EPL, and Bharat Electronics for the next 2-3 quarters.
After falling 2.5 per cent in August, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are up nearly 2 per cent in September so far. While the sentiment seems to have slightly improved, the market has to deal with many headwinds in the short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started