ITD Cementation India share price to be in focus on Friday as company secures contracts worth 960 crore

ITD Cementation India's share price is likely to be on investors' radar during Friday's trading session after the company announced that it had secured two new construction contracts. In an exchange filing post market hours on Thursday, the company said it had received contracts worth approximately ₹960 crore.

One of the contracts is for the construction of various project works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, and the other is for the construction of a multi-storied commercial building in Kolkata, West Bengal, according to the company's regulatory filing.

This marks the second major order for the company in June, following an ₹893 crore contract secured last week for the construction of a berth and breakwater for the development of greenfield captive jetty(s) in Odisha.

ITD Cementation India is one of India’s leading engineering and construction companies, operating for over nine decades. It has a well-established presence in heavy civil, infrastructure, and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) businesses.

Its areas of expertise span maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydroelectric power, tunnels, dams and irrigation, highways, bridges and flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, water and wastewater projects, and foundation and specialist engineering.

For the quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 26.86% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹113.55 crore, compared to ₹89.51 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 9.83% to ₹2,479.72 crore, up from ₹2,257.72 crore in Q4FY24.

ITD Cementation India share price performance ITD Cementation India's share price has gained 13% so far this month, extending a 46% rally in the previous month, resulting in a cumulative gain of 66% in under two months. Over the past three years, the stock has surged from ₹64 apiece to ₹808.90, delivering a massive return of 1,163%.