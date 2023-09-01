comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 10:32:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128 4.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.25 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.85 0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.35 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 410.7 0.55%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ITD Cementation share price jumps over 14% to record high on securing 3,290-crore marine contract; stock up 106% YTD
Back

ITD Cementation share price jumps over 14% to record high on securing ₹3,290-crore marine contract; stock up 106% YTD

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST Ankit Gohel

ITD Cementation India secured a marine contract worth approximately ₹3,290 crore excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ITD Cementation share price has rallied more than 108% this year so far. In the last one year, ITD Cementation shares have risen over 124%.Premium
ITD Cementation share price has rallied more than 108% this year so far. In the last one year, ITD Cementation shares have risen over 124%.

ITD Cementation India share price rallied more than 14% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the company bagged an order worth 3,290 crore. ITD Cementation shares jumped as much as 14.66% to a high of 249.40 apiece on the BSE.

ITD Cementation India secured a marine contract worth approximately 3,290 crore excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

ITD Cementation India is an Engineering and Construction Company undertaking Heavy Civil, Infrastructure and EPC business. 

On August 28, the company at its Annual General Meeting, approved the declaration of a dividend of 0.75 per equity share of 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

Also Read: Adani Power to Adani Enterprises: Adani shares extend sell off for second straight session

For the quarter ended June 2023, ITD Cementation’s total operating income rose 67% YoY to 1,833 crore.

The company’s net profit in Q1FY24 increased 73% to 52.21 crore from 30.06 crore, YoY.

Its consolidated order book as of June 30, 2023, stood at 18,517 crore.

With healthy Q1 execution, the company’s management revised revenue guidance for FY24 to 65 billion - 70 billion with an EBITDA margin to close to double digit. FY24E capex will be at 1.5 billion - 2 billion.

Also Read: Shankar Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group hits lower circuit on 8th consecutive day

ITD Cementation being a dominant player in urban infra space with MNC parentage, Yes Securities remains positive on its healthy and diversified order book, strong execution capabilities, lean balance sheet and advanced technology and skilled labour. 

With healthy execution in Q1 and strong order inflow guidance, Yes Securities raised FY24 and FY25 revenue estimates by 11% and 10%. 

The brokerage also had upgraded ITD Cementation stock to ‘Add’ and revised the target price to 221 per share.

ITD Cementation share price has rallied more than 108% this year so far. In the last one year, ITD Cementation shares have risen over 124%. The stock is up over 50% in three months, more than 32% in the last one month and over 16% up in one week.

At 10:30 am, ITD Cementation share price was trading 12.78% higher at 245.30 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Live Market Updates were 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 10:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App