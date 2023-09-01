ITD Cementation share price jumps over 14% to record high on securing ₹3,290-crore marine contract; stock up 106% YTD1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
ITD Cementation India secured a marine contract worth approximately ₹3,290 crore excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing.
ITD Cementation India share price rallied more than 14% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the company bagged an order worth ₹3,290 crore. ITD Cementation shares jumped as much as 14.66% to a high of ₹249.40 apiece on the BSE.
