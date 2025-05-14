Mint Market
Subscribe

ITD Cementation share price surges nearly 14% on strong Q4 results, dividend and new order win

ITD Cementation India shares surged nearly 14% on May 14 after strong Q4 earnings, a final dividend recommendation, and a 593 crore order win in Rajasthan. Q4 net profit rose 26.86% to 113.55 crore, while FY25 profit increased 36.20% to 372.81 crore.

Pranati Deva
Published14 May 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Advertisement
ITD Cementation share price surges nearly 14% on strong Q4 results, dividend and new order win(Pixabay)

Shares of ITD Cementation India rallied nearly 14 percent intraday on Wednesday, May 14, following the announcement of strong earnings for the March quarter, a final dividend recommendation, and a significant new order win in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Strong Q4 Performance

For the quarter ended March 2025, ITD Cementation reported a 26.86 percent rise in net profit to 113.55 crore, compared to 89.51 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 9.83 percent year-on-year to 2,479.72 crore, against 2,257.72 crore in Q4FY24.

On the operational front, EBITDA rose 18 percent to 259.6 crore, helping operating margins improve to 10.5 percent, up from 9.8 percent a year ago.

Impressive Full-Year Growth

For the full year FY25, the company posted a 36.20 percent rise in net profit to 372.81 crore, up from 273.73 crore in FY24. Revenue rose 17.87 percent to 9,096.94 crore, compared to 7,717.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

Dividend Announcement

Alongside the results, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of 2 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

New Order Win

Boosting its business pipeline, ITD Cementation also announced a 593 crore order win for executing infrastructure works at Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan. This contract reinforces the company’s expertise and continued presence in India’s infrastructure development space.

Stock Performance

ITD Cementation's share price surged nearly 14 percent on Wednesday to touch an intraday high of 644.95, bringing it within striking distance—just 7 percent below—its 52-week peak of 694.45, recorded in October 2024. The stock has delivered a strong turnaround, rallying 82 percent from its 52-week low of 355.05, seen in June 2024.

Advertisement

Over the past 12 months, the stock has clocked a 55 percent gain. It has had a particularly strong run in May, rising nearly 31 percent after a 12.5 percent dip in April. In the months prior, it gained 4 percent in March, slipped 0.7 percent in February, and inched up 0.4 percent in January.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsITD Cementation share price surges nearly 14% on strong Q4 results, dividend and new order win
Read Next Story