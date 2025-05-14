ITD Cementation share price surges nearly 14% on strong Q4 results, dividend and new order win

Shares of ITD Cementation India rallied nearly 14 percent intraday on Wednesday, May 14, following the announcement of strong earnings for the March quarter, a final dividend recommendation, and a significant new order win in Rajasthan.

Strong Q4 Performance For the quarter ended March 2025, ITD Cementation reported a 26.86 percent rise in net profit to ₹113.55 crore, compared to ₹89.51 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 9.83 percent year-on-year to ₹2,479.72 crore, against ₹2,257.72 crore in Q4FY24.

On the operational front, EBITDA rose 18 percent to ₹259.6 crore, helping operating margins improve to 10.5 percent, up from 9.8 percent a year ago.

Impressive Full-Year Growth For the full year FY25, the company posted a 36.20 percent rise in net profit to ₹372.81 crore, up from ₹273.73 crore in FY24. Revenue rose 17.87 percent to ₹9,096.94 crore, compared to ₹7,717.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

Dividend Announcement Alongside the results, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

New Order Win Boosting its business pipeline, ITD Cementation also announced a ₹593 crore order win for executing infrastructure works at Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan. This contract reinforces the company’s expertise and continued presence in India’s infrastructure development space.

Stock Performance ITD Cementation's share price surged nearly 14 percent on Wednesday to touch an intraday high of ₹644.95, bringing it within striking distance—just 7 percent below—its 52-week peak of ₹694.45, recorded in October 2024. The stock has delivered a strong turnaround, rallying 82 percent from its 52-week low of ₹355.05, seen in June 2024.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has clocked a 55 percent gain. It has had a particularly strong run in May, rising nearly 31 percent after a 12.5 percent dip in April. In the months prior, it gained 4 percent in March, slipped 0.7 percent in February, and inched up 0.4 percent in January.