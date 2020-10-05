ITI jumps 7% on bagging defence ministry project

Ascon is the army's telecom network spread across different terrains in the northern, north-eastern and western regions. The project is an IP MPLS-based communication network with microwave radio, satellite and optical fibre network as media. The project includes installation, commissioning and maintenance of telecom equipment like IP/MPLS routers, NMS, mobile nodes, test equipment and civil works for providing complete infrastructure at various sites and rollout of optical fiber network of about 11,000 kms.