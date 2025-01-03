Indian stock market: A day after posting a robust gain of nearly 2 percent, India's stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, experienced sharp declines on Friday, January 3, driven by profit-taking amid a strengthening US dollar.

The Sensex opened at 80,072.99, higher than its previous close of 79,943.71, but dropped 834 points during the day to reach an intraday low of 79,109.73. Despite recovering some of the losses, the 30-stock index ended the session down by 721 points, or 0.90 percent, at 79,223.11.

“The year has started on a positive note, with the Nifty gaining 1.25% and the Nifty 500 advancing 1.4% in the first week. This broad-based rally signals a stable start to 2025, setting the stage for optimism. While market valuations appear stretched, particularly in mid-and small-cap segments, history reminds us that such conditions can persist longer than expected. Investors should focus on businesses with steady earnings growth and the ability to adapt to evolving trends," said Krishna Appala, Sr. Research Analyst, Capitalmind Research.

The sectoral indices witnessed significant losses in banking, financial, IT, and pharma segments. The Nifty Bank index declined by 1.20%, while the Financial Services index dropped 1.13%. The Private Bank index fell by 0.90%, but the PSU Bank index managed a modest gain of 0.31%.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT saw a decline of 1.41%, Pharma fell by 1.23%, and Healthcare was down by 1.16%, with all three sectors losing over a percentage point.

Top five stocks ITI, Lloyds Metals and Ener, Apollo Micro Systems, Avonmore Capital, GMR Power and Urban are the five stocks that gave up to 40 per cent return this week, ending January 3.

Apollo Micro Systems Current Price: ₹138.30 | Previous Close: ₹98.30 | Change: 40.69%

ITI Current Price: ₹457.25 | Previous Close: ₹327.15 | Change: 39.77%

Avonmore Capital Current Price: ₹23.46 | Previous Close: ₹16.80 | Change: 39.64%

Lloyds Metals and Ener Current Price: ₹1,439.15 | Previous Close: ₹1,181.15 | Change: 21.84%

GMR Power and Urban Current Price: ₹129.85 | Previous Close: ₹109.75 | Change: 18.31%