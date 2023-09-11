ITI share price hits new 52-week high on launch of its own laptop, Micro PC in partnership with Intel Corp1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:14 PM IST
ITI share price surges over 17% on announcement of new laptop and micro PC brand 'SMAASH' in partnership with Intel.
ITI share price surged over 17% to hit a 52-week high on Monday's trading session after the company announced about its own laptop and micro PC brand ‘SMAASH’ in partnership with Intel Corporation. ITI share price today opened at ₹125.70 apiece on BSE. ITI stock price gained nearly 1% in its early trade today. Following the news of its debut of two new products at noon, the stock price jumped by over 10% to 17%.
