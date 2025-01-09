Markets
High risk, high reward? Decoding the rally in ITI
Equitymaster 4 min read 09 Jan 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Summary
- Why are investors betting big on this state-run telecom equipment maker?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
₹10 trillion is the amount of wealth that was lost on Monday this week as fear of the outbreak of a new virus i.e. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), gripped the market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less