Subscribe

ITI share price jumps 8%, up over 40% in May; what should investors do with this PSU stock?

ITI share price rose nearly 8% in morning trade on May 29. The stock surged over 40% in May and has increased over 20% in the past year. Q4 results showed a narrowed net loss of 4.4 crore, with revenue up 73.9% year-on-year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement
ITI share price has jumped over 40% in May.
ITI share price has jumped over 40% in May.

ITI share price has been enjoying a strong bullish momentum over the last few days. Rising for the fourth consecutive session, ITI shares jumped almost 8 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, May 29. ITI share price opened at 349.80 against its previous close of 340 and jumped 7.6 per cent to an intraday high of 365.95. Around 9:50 AM, the PSU stock traded 4.26 per cent higher at 354.50.

Advertisement

On a monthly scale, the stock has surged over 40 per cent in May so far and is set to extend its winning run to the third consecutive month. Over the last year, the PSU stock has jumped over 20 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of 592.85 on January 7 this year and a 52-week low of 210.20 on October 25 last year.

Also Read | BSE Midcap, Smallcap surge up to 10% this month; is a market bubble brewing?

The Q4 boost

ITI's Q4 results were better than expectations as its consolidated net loss narrowed to just 4.4 crore, compared to a 239 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Q4FY25 revenue surged 73.9 per cent year-on-year to 1,046 crore from 601 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA loss narrowed to 28.2 crore from 174 crore YoY.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ITI announced that its board of directors approved the allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis to the President of India, against a CAPEX infusion of 59 crore in line with a BIFR Order dated January 8, 2013.

ITI is India’s first public sector undertaking (PSU) in the telecommunications space.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy today- 29 May

What should investors do?

Technical experts see bullish patterns on charts and believe the stock has the potential to rise to levels above 400.

According to Anshul Jain, the head of research at LakshmishreeInvestments, ITI has surged from a 13-week consolidation, forming a robust double bottom at 270 on weekly charts.

Jain said this breakout, fueled by ideal volume accumulation, signals strong bullish momentum.

Advertisement

"The stock is now targeting the 50 per cent retracement level of its prior decline at 411. With a solid base acting as a propeller, ITI’s upward trajectory appears promising, making it a key watch for investors seeking dynamic opportunities in the market," said Jain.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that ITI has established a strong base near the 280 level and is currently trading around 360, reclaiming the 330 mark — a previous support-turned-resistance — indicating strength.

The weekly RSI is holding above 60, suggesting bullish momentum.

ITI stock technical chart
Advertisement

"For further confirmation, a sustained weekly close above 330 would reinforce the bullish outlook, potentially paving the way for an upside move towards 400," said Patel.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsITI share price jumps 8%, up over 40% in May; what should investors do with this PSU stock?
Read Next Story