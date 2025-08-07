ITI share price: State-owned telecom stock jumps 7% despite weak trends in Indian stock market.

State-owned telecom company ITI share price rose as much as 7 per cent to ₹322.95 in Thursday's trading session despite weak sentiments in Indian stock market.

The PSU telecom company stock has remained volatile in near-term. The PSU stock rallied as much as 8.20 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, has fallen over 2 per cent in a month.

ITI to launch AI‑Powered Road Safety Pilot in Uttar Pradesh On August 5, the company announced that it had launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics‑driven pilot project in partnership with technology firm mLogica.

The project will aim at reducing road accidents and improving enforcement efficiency in Uttar Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the project will focus on developing a scalable analytics foundation to support the collection and analysis of multi-source data, including but not limited to the following: Traffic flow data (speed, congestion levels, and vehicle density), Environmental data (weather conditions, time of day, and road conditions), Driver performance (violations and training background), Vehicle performance (registration and inspection data), Accident reports (causes, severity, and location patterns), Road infrastructure at point of accident (number of lanes, presence of shoulder, 2-or-4-way intersection, traffic light, roundabout etc.)

“ ITI Limited had recommended Uttar Pradesh Government to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in conjunction with its Complex Event Analytics platform to support a comprehensive root cause analysis of UPs Road accidents,” the company added.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had given go ahead on this initiative, which will be implemented by ITI Limited in partnership with mLogica. ITI limited along with mLogica team have been authorised to begin work immediately in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Government.