ITI share price surges 7%, hits 52-week high on spurt in trading volume. Do you own?

ITI share price: Shares of PSU telecom company ITI rose as much as 6.92% to ₹316.15 apiece, hitting a 52-week high, in Tuesday's trading session amid a spurt in trading volumes.

According to data available on NSE, around 20.1 lakh ITI shares changed hands so far in Tuesday's session. On BSE, too, 4.33 lakh shares were traded, significantly higher than the two-week average of 56,000 shares.

There were no fundamental triggers behind the sharp upmove seen in the PSU stock today.

ITI recent developments In an exchange filing on January 6, ITI said that Lt Gen Kanwar Vinod Kumar, Government Director, ceased to be the director of the company, upon reaching the age of superannuation on December 31, 2025.

“This is to inform that Lt Gen Kanwar Vinod Kumar, Government Director (DIN: 10366028), ceased to be the Director of the Company, upon attaining the age of superannuation on 31.12.2025,” the PSU company said in the filing.

Meanwhile, last month, on December 30, the company announced it had received a work order for the Ice Hockey Rink Project in Kaza, Lahaul & Spiti in the state of Himachal Pradesh, worth ₹72.76 crore.

Under the awarded contract, ITI will build a full-fledged Ice Hockey Rink along with a 500-kW solar power backup system, as well as install CCTV cameras, lighting and other associated accessories, ensuring a high-quality facility suitable for both players and spectators.

“This project is part of the broader effort to develop world-class sports infrastructure in the remote high-altitude region of Spiti Valley, which will complement ongoing initiatives under the High-Altitude Sports Training Centre scheme. With this investment, the local administration aims to boost sports opportunities, promote youth engagement, and develop sports tourism in the Lahaul & Spiti district, which is situated at high altitude of approx. 12,000 ft,” the company said in the filing.

ITI share price trend ITI share price opened at ₹316.60 in the early morning session on Tuesday, as compared to the previous close of ₹296.10 on Monday and rose to the day's peak of ₹316.15.

Despite today's rise, the PSU stock has remained volatile in the near term, shedding 1% in the last six months and 25% in a year. However, the stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 145% in the last five years.

ITI share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The PSU multibagger stock hit a 52-week low of ₹233.20 on February 19, 2025. The market capitalisation of the PSU company stood at ₹30,315.98 crore, as of January 13, 2026.