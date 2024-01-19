ITI share price: What next after 300% gains?

The valuation of ITI also raises eyebrows. With a book value of ₹22 per share and a share price of ₹370, the price to book value ratio is an exorbitant 16.8x. And even if we shift to a price to earnings perspective, the picture isn't rosy. The best EPS ITI ever recorded was ₹2.8 per share in FY17, which translates to a PE ratio of 133.8x.