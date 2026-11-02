ITI shares: 111% returns in 5 years! Telco stock price hits 20% upper circuit | Time to book profits or hold?

Multibagger stock ITI skyrocketed 20%, hitting the upper circuit in Monday's trading session amid positive sentiment on Dalal Street. ITI share price opened at ₹216.25 apiece on NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹215.95 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹259.14 on 2 November.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday, supported by a strong rally in heavyweight Reliance Industries following its earnings announcement and a decline in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 764.72 points to 75,216.80 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 201.40 points to 23,255.90.

The stock rally came amid spurt in trading volume. Trading activity in the stock surged several-fold, with a combined 13.09 million shares, equivalent to 1.35% of ITI's total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ITI share price performance ITI share price has witnessed a strong recovery in the near term, gaining 19.18% over the past week. The stock has also delivered positive returns over the past month, rising 7.29%, indicating an improvement in its recent trading momentum.

However, ITI shares continue to remain under pressure over longer time frames. The stock has declined 16.64% year-to-date (YTD) and is down 20.19% over the past year. It has also lost 4.43% over the past three years, reflecting a relatively weak performance during the period.

Despite the recent weakness, ITI shares have delivered substantial long-term returns, gaining 115.23% over the past five years.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, said on FY26 revenue fell 40 percent to ₹2,184 crore, the business lost roughly ₹156 crore operating, and the reported profit of ₹293 crore came from ₹832 crore of land-sale gains, so the trailing multiples of 60 to 100 times on the screens are a price for real estate, not telecom equipment

Dasani further said that the June quarter resumed the pattern: ₹425 crore of revenue, a ₹32 crore loss. The bull case is the ₹13,900 crore order book, six years of current revenue, including ₹6,956 crore under BharatNet. The record is that this book existed while revenue fell 40 percent. The auditor issued a disclaimer of opinion on FY26, citing internal controls, inventory and land titles, and the March-quarter profit was revised by corrigendum from ₹375 crore to ₹436 crore.

ITI share price - Buy, sell or hold? Technically the stock hit ₹211.10 on October 26 after five straight losses, is down 22 percent this year and sits below every moving average; this week’s 11 percent bounce is relief inside a downtrend.

Dasani said that the framework: a land bank with a factory attached. Holders own an option on the next auction with ₹211 as the stop; fresh money waits for a clean audit and a quarter where BharatNet reaches the P&L.