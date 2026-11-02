ITI shares: 111% returns in 5 years! Telco stock price hits 20% upper circuit | Time to book profits or hold?

Multibagger stock ITI skyrocketed 20%, hitting the upper circuit in Monday's trading session amid positive sentiment on Dalal Street. ITI share price opened at ₹216.25 apiece on NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹215.95 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹259.14 on 2 November.

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Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday, supported by a strong rally in heavyweight Reliance Industries following its earnings announcement and a decline in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 764.72 points to 75,216.80 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 201.40 points to 23,255.90.

The stock rally came amid spurt in trading volume. Trading activity in the stock surged several-fold, with a combined 13.09 million shares, equivalent to 1.35% of ITI's total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ITI share price performance ITI share price has witnessed a strong recovery in the near term, gaining 19.18% over the past week. The stock has also delivered positive returns over the past month, rising 7.29%, indicating an improvement in its recent trading momentum.

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However, ITI shares continue to remain under pressure over longer time frames. The stock has declined 16.64% year-to-date (YTD) and is down 20.19% over the past year. It has also lost 4.43% over the past three years, reflecting a relatively weak performance during the period.

Despite the recent weakness, ITI shares have delivered substantial long-term returns, gaining 115.23% over the past five years.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, said on FY26 revenue fell 40 percent to ₹2,184 crore, the business lost roughly ₹156 crore operating, and the reported profit of ₹293 crore came from ₹832 crore of land-sale gains, so the trailing multiples of 60 to 100 times on the screens are a price for real estate, not telecom equipment

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Dasani further said that the June quarter resumed the pattern: ₹425 crore of revenue, a ₹32 crore loss. The bull case is the ₹13,900 crore order book, six years of current revenue, including ₹6,956 crore under BharatNet. The record is that this book existed while revenue fell 40 percent. The auditor issued a disclaimer of opinion on FY26, citing internal controls, inventory and land titles, and the March-quarter profit was revised by corrigendum from ₹375 crore to ₹436 crore.

ITI share price - Buy, sell or hold? Technically the stock hit ₹211.10 on October 26 after five straight losses, is down 22 percent this year and sits below every moving average; this week’s 11 percent bounce is relief inside a downtrend.

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Dasani said that the framework: a land bank with a factory attached. Holders own an option on the next auction with ₹211 as the stop; fresh money waits for a clean audit and a quarter where BharatNet reaches the P&L.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.