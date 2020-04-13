ITI surges on plan to make portable ventilators

MUMBAI: ITI Ltd's shares on Monday hit the upper circuit of 20% at ₹87.35 as the company is likely to ink a deal with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) soon to produce portable ventilators, a first of its kind in India.

"DRDO wants ITI to manufacture portable ventilators and is transferring technology to us. Once we come up with a final product and after due test procedures, we'll be able to produce such ventilators," ITI chairman Rakesh Mohan Agarwal said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

In the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, medical experts say India would require several thousand ventilators and their absence may impair the ability of the country's healthcare system to respond to rising epidemic cases. With a population of 1.33 billion, India has nearly 50,000 ventilators.

Agarwal said ITI is poised to fast-track production and plans to undertake manufacturing at its Bengaluru facility.

ITI is a state-owned electronics product manufacturer under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that produces radio modems, optical networks, smart metres, and Wi-Fi access points, with the defence sector contributing to nearly 35% of its overall revenue.

“Once we come up with the product prototype, ITI will be able to produce portable ventilators within the next 30 to 60 days," the top official said and added that the apparent challenge would be on the component sourcing front.

The state-controlled telecom technology company is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DRDO this week.

"The only thing that worries us is component sourcing. We will require components locally as well as from other countries, which appears to be a cumbersome task during the current lockdown," he added.

Agarwal said portable ventilators could be used during the current crisis and also in the future by the army and paramilitary forces and defence hospitals.

With a strong order book worth about ₹20,000 crore, the state-owned ITI is expecting to continue with a growth momentum of nearly 35%. In October-December 2019, the public sector firm posted a turnover of ₹979 crore, up 53% over the same quarter last year.

ITI's consolidated net profit surged 1,139% to ₹168.25 crore on a 47% jump in net sales to ₹827.95 crore in October-December 2019 over the same quarter a year ago.

