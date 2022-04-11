ITR refund: How to check refund status on new income tax e-filing portal

Speaking on how an earning individual becomes eligible for income tax refund; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "There is no such ITR form that one can fill and claim income tax refund. An income tax payee has to file one's ITR within the due date and get full interest on one's ITR refund. After that, the income tax department will review its income for the assessment year and in case it finds any excess TDS deduction or higher advance tax payment, then it would automatically refund the taxpayers excess payment through ITR refund." He said that it is important for an earning individual to file ITR within the given due date and get refund even when its annual income is less than ₹2.5 lakh.