Vivek Sharma , Director -Strategy, and Head of Investments at Gulaq - the retail advisory arm of Estee Advisors, is of the view that the market is behaving normally despite all volatility as there will always be something or the other which will keep investors nervous. He said the only way out of this is to focus on the long term. In an interview with LiveMint, he shared his views on IT stocks and why he thinks it is a good time to invest in the market.

Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the Q4 earnings so far? Has it been in line with your expectations?

Largely, the earnings have been in line. Few stocks have disappointed whereas others have done better than expected. Overall, at an index level, the results are in line with expectations till now.

It looks like the first half of the calendar year is going to be flat for the market. How to see the market moving in the second half of the year?

Earnings are likely to play a significant role, along with buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Both are going to be the key drivers of the next move.

Nifty is currently above 200 DMA (daily moving average) and is taking support at these levels. We don’t know what the trigger is going to be for the next up move, it could be FII buying or results. Valuations-wise markets are attractive right now.

The market volatility has been unnerving. How can one save his/her investments in such volatile times?

The markets are behaving normally. There will always be something or the other which will keep investors nervous.

The only way out of this is to focus on the long term.

If we take 10 years view instead of days and months, we know with much higher certainty that the markets would be much higher from here.

Prediction of almost anything, like say car sales or iPhone sales, is easier in the short run, but it is very difficult to say what iPhone sales are going to be in 10 years from now.

But in the case of markets, it’s the exact opposite. We can't say where markets would be in three-to-sex months, but it would be much higher certainty taking a 10-year view.

What sectors are you positive about at this juncture?

We are overweight on industrials and IT. Financials is one area where we are underweight, although this sector has moved up very smartly over the last one month or so.

We tend to move very fast in terms of moving in and out of the sector, and this has been one of the primary reasons for our funds to outperform the index.

Our view might change in the next month based on new technologies as well as fundamental data.

Should we bet on the IT sector from a long-term perspective? Or, should we wait for a further fall in IT stocks?

Our models show that there is certainly good value available in IT stocks.

By that measure, IT stocks become good long-term play. Having said that, in the short term, the risk is to the downside. Infosys disappointed the markets with the results.

And we have seen it in the IT sector movement which is down more than 3.5 per cent whereas Nifty is up 5 per cent this month.

Global economic growth is expected to remain subdued in 2023. How will it affect India? Will Nifty give a return this year similar to what we saw last year?

Stock selection become very important in times like these. We have been able to generate good 15 per cent returns in the last one year because of the efficient allocation of capital to the right sectors.

Markets are reasonably priced right now and we have seen that wherever the past one-two years’ returns have been flat, the next few years' returns are better than the average. By that measure, it is a good time to invest in the markets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the expert. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

