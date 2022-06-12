It’s the downturn spring cleaning is here

This does not mean that it is a bad idea to load up on capital when it is available in abundance and strive to build cash guzzling businesses. It is just a part of the natural law of evolution that when a crisis strikes, businesses that happen to be on the wrong side of the cycle could be hurt fatally. However, it is a bad idea to knowingly build businesses that break all norms on what constitutes reasonable risk, like what Lehman Brothers did. It is also a bad idea to push for and seek valuations that don’t reflect the inherent value of a business because overvalued businesses would see the maximum correction in bad times. Besides the correction, it creates a permanent loss of brand and reputation.