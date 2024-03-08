It's time to give fixed-income products their due place in your portfolio
Investing in fixed-income instruments can be beneficial even in a bull market due to attractive yields. Current interest rates offer real returns above expected inflation, making it a good time to lock in rates. Asset allocation across stocks, bonds, and commodities helps reduce risk in portfolios.
Many times, the timing of investment in an asset class determines how remunerative it can be. This could be the right time to invest in a particular asset class.
