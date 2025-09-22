iValue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 1.82 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

iValue Infosolutions IPO: Technology services provider, iValue Infosolutions' initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built public issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of equity shares. The IPO completed its third and final day of stock market bidding on Monday, 22 September 2025.

BSE data shows that the stock market investors had subscribed 1.82 times to the iValue Infosolutions IPO. The public issue recorded a subscription of 2,38,25,400 or more than 2.38 crore shares, compared to the 1,31,17,272 shares on offer.

On Day 3 of the IPO round, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (OIBs) portion witnessed the largest share of bidding as investors booked 3.18 times, subscribing to 1,19,02,250 shares, compared to the 37,47,792 shares on offer.

The retail investors followed the QIB lead, coming in at 1.28 times subscription of 83,70,800 shares, compared to the total of 65,58,636 shares on offer for the investor segment. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 1.26 times, as people bid for 35,52,350 shares, compared to the 28,10,844 equity shares on offer.

iValue Infosolutions IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 22 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the iValue Infosolutions IPO stood at ₹0. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹299, the company shares are expected to be listed flat at ₹299, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The IPO GMP dropped to its current nil level on the final day of the bidding round, compared to its earlier ₹3 per share level.

iValue Infosolutions IPO details iValue Infosolutions IPO was offering a book-built public issue comprising an offer for sale (OFS) component, as the firm aimed to raise ₹560.29 crore from the Indian stock market. There was no fresh issue portion according to the draft papers.

The company fixed the price band for this public issue in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share, with a lot size of 50 shares per lot. The IPO opened on Thursday, 18 September 2025, and closed for subscription on Monday, 22 September 2025.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer.

