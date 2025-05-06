Iware Supplychain IPO makes weak debut: Lists at 10.5% discount to IPO price, slides further post-listing

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Listing: Iware Supplychain Services made a weak debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, May 6, listing at ₹85 per share — a 10.52% discount to its issue price of ₹95.

Despite weak listing, the stock continued to decline, slipping another 4.5% to hit a low of ₹81.20 apiece. It is currently trading 14.52% below its IPO price.

The SME IPO, worth ₹27.13 crore, was open for subscription from April 28 to April 30, 2025, at a fixed price of ₹95 per share. The issue was entirely a fresh offer of 28.56 lakh shares.

Investor response to the IPO remained subdued, with an overall subscription of 2.96 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 2.65 times, while the retail investor segment was booked 3.28 times.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for various purposes, including capital expenditure for setting up a new industrial facility, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

About the Company Established in 2018, Iware Supply Chain Services Limited is a nationwide integrated logistics provider in India, offering a diverse array of services, including warehousing (with third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent functions), transportation, rake handling services, auxiliary business services, and rental income.

The firm operates throughout various states, such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, effectively delivering comprehensive supply chain management solutions via their extensive network nationwide.

Iware Supply Chain Services Limited delivers logistics support and solutions through its broad network and integrated services across the Indian subcontinent. The firm manages over 100 BCN rakes each year, facilitating the transport of about 220,000 metric tons of goods annually.

