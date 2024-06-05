Ixigo IPO: Price band set at ₹88-93 per share; check issue details here
Ixigo's IPO is set to raise ₹740 crore through a price band of ₹88-93 per share. The company aims to utilise the funds for working capital, technology investments, and strategic growth initiatives.
The IPO of Le Travenues Technology, the company that operates the travel tech platform Ixigo, is scheduled to be open for bids from June 10, 2024, to June 12, 2024. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share. The company plans to raise ₹740 crore through an initial public offering.
