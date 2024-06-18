ixigo share price extends gain after dream debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell, or hold?
Shares of the ixigo brand parent company, Le Travenues Technology Limited, opened on BSE at ₹135 apiece
ixigo share price today listed on BSE and NSE, delivering stellar returns to the lucky allottees. Shares of the ixigo brand parent company, Le Travenues Technology Limited, opened on BSE at ₹135 apiece. In contrast, it listed at ₹138.10 per share on NSE, delivering a significant 48 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees. This means that those who were allotted the shares at the IPO price of ₹93 apiece saw their investment grow by almost half immediately upon listing. However, ixigo shares weren't done yet. The newly listed stock witnessed strong buying post-listing and touched a new peak of ₹149.19 on NSE, extending the listing gains beyond 50 percent against the ixigo IPO upper band of ₹93 apiece.
