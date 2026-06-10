Ixigo’s hotel and AI bets make sense, but patience is key

Le Travenues Technology Ltd's latest acquisition and investment spree is being viewed by the Street as a logical extension of its growth strategy, but investors may need to wait before the benefits show up in the online agency's earnings.
Le Travenues Technology Ltd's latest acquisition and investment spree is being viewed by the Street as a logical extension of its growth strategy, but investors may need to wait before the benefits show up in the online agency's earnings.
Analysts see strategic merit in Ixigo's acquisition of hotel-booking platform Brevistay and its investments in artificial intelligence startups, though most say the payoff will depend on execution and could take a couple of years to materialize.
Analysts see strategic merit in Ixigo's acquisition of hotel-booking platform Brevistay and its investments in artificial intelligence startups, though most say the payoff will depend on execution and could take a couple of years to materialize.
The online travel agency announced the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in hourly hotel-booking platform Brevistay Hospitality for ₹65.69 crore and invested in artificial intelligence startups ProactAI and Vestra.AI.
Investors appear willing to give management the benefit of the doubt despite near-term uncertainty. Five brokerages have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one has a 'hold' recommendation and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Swapnil Potdukhe, internet research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, said it is too early to assess the financial impact of the Brevistay deal, adding that "execution will be the key."
He draws confidence from the company's track record with past acquisitions. Ixigo's purchase of bus-ticketing platform AbhiBus helped expand its market share from about 1% at the time of acquisition to the high teens.
The challenge, however, is that some of Ixigo's businesses offer limited room for further market-share gains. The company already commands more than 60% of the online rail-ticketing market, Potdukhe said. Air-ticketing demand, meanwhile, faces uncertainty from disruptions linked to the West Asia war.
JM Financial Institutional Equities has a 'buy' rating on Ixigo with a target price of ₹200.
Stock pressure
In 2026 so far, the stock has fallen 39%. Currently, the scrip is down 0.3% at ₹155.70 apiece. Bloomberg data showed that Ixigo’s stock is currently valued at 89.5 times.
The current stock valuation already reflects strong travel demand, said Ashwini Shami, smallcase manager, president and chief portfolio manager at OmniScience Capital.
“What the market may not be fully pricing in, however, is the potential disruption from new AI-native entrants that could reimagine and optimize the entire travel booking ecosystem," Shami said.
The next trigger for upside in the stock will depend not only on the successful execution of the Brevistay acquisition but also on deeper penetration in the bus-ticketing business, according to Potdukhe. He noted that the segment remains largely underpenetrated, “with nearly 80% of travellers still booking tickets offline versus only about 20% through apps, leaving ample scope for digital adoption and future growth”.
According to Shobit Singhal, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, Ixigo’s acquisition of Brevistay is part of a broader push to strengthen its hotel business, particularly across tier-II and tier-III cities. The deal is expected to expand the platform’s mid-budget hotel inventory, although he cautions that meaningful execution could take at least two years given the highly fragmented nature of the hotel market.
That said, the payoff could be significant. Singhal believes that if the strategy is executed well, hotels could emerge as the company's "next meaningful growth lever, with both take rates and margins having the potential to double”.
Ixigo’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 rose 8% year on year to ₹308.05 crore, while gross transaction value (GTV) was up 4% at ₹4,798 crore. GTV refers to the total value of bookings made through the online travel agency, including taxes, fees and service charges, before discounts. It is used to measure the scale of business for online travel platforms.
Hotels are an attractive segment for online travel agencies, carrying commissions of around 15-20%, Singhal pointed out.
AI bet
Ixigo said in a 7 June release that its acquisition strategy focuses on businesses that complement its technology, AI capabilities and travel ecosystem, while helping strengthen existing verticals or expand into new segments and geographies. The company noted that its past acquisitions and investments have followed this philosophy, from entering the bus-ticketing space through AbhiBus to strengthening its rail ecosystem via ConfirmTkt, Zoop and Trenes, as well as investing in AI capabilities and AI-native teams.
The company had earlier invested ₹7.5 crore in ProactAI for a 10.34% stake and ₹4.5 crore in Vestra.AI.
Singhal said investors continue to place faith in the management's execution capabilities and track record. That confidence, coupled with the long runway in hotels, makes Ixigo a compelling two-to-five-year story rather than a near-term trade, he added.
Shami of smallcase said Ixigo is already a highly data-driven business, making AI a natural extension of its strategy. As travellers increasingly rely on AI assistants to handle complex queries and plan entire trips - from flights to hotels and itineraries - online travel platforms will need to adapt to this shift. Shami sees Ixigo’s recent acquisition and investments in AI startups “not as optional bets, but as a strategic necessity to stay competitive and relevant”.