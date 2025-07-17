Ixigo share price surges 12% to new all-time high as Q1 net profit jumps 27%

Ixigo share price in focus today: Shares of Le Travenues Technology, the company behind the travel tech platform Ixigo, jumped 12% in early trade on Thursday, July 17, hitting an all-time high of ₹200 after the company reported June quarter results that exceeded Street estimates.

The company kicked off FY26 with strong momentum, posting healthy growth across key metrics and verticals. Its revenue from operations rose 73% YoY to ₹314.5 crore in Q1FY26, while Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased 55% YoY to ₹4,644 crore.

Growth was led by a sharp 81% YoY rise in flight and bus GTV, while train GTV grew 30% YoY. The company attributed this growth to increasing demand from Gen Z and solo women travellers in the train and bus segments. Contribution Margin (CM) rose 48% YoY to ₹128.1 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA increased 69% YoY to ₹32.5 crore, while Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA plus ESOP expenses less other income) grew 54% to ₹31.4 crore, up from ₹20.3 crore in Q1FY25.

At the bottom line, net profit stood at ₹19 crore, up 27% YoY from ₹15 crore in the same period last year.

The company noted growing traction in its bus and train segments. In Q1 FY26, train bookings by Gen Z travellers (aged 18–30) rose 45% YoY, with Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, and Pune emerging as key growth markets. Bus bookings by this group surged 56% YoY, led by Indore, Lucknow, and Nagpur.

Solo women travellers also drove growth, with train bookings by solo female travellers increasing 123% YoY, and 27% of solo bus bookings made by women—indicating a strong shift towards more independent and empowered travel choices, the company said in its earnings' filing.

Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, stated, “We continue to see rapid growth and have hit new all-time highs. Our outstanding growth in categories such as buses and flights stems from our unique playbook that combines a customer-centric approach, the ability to cross-sell and up-sell to our captive user base, our tech-centric DNA, AI-driven efficiency, and enhanced brand awareness.”

Stock in rally mode since March The company’s shares have gained momentum after touching a low of ₹117 apiece in March, rising 71% since then and closing the last four months in the green. The rally has extended into the current month as well, with the stock gaining 14% so far.

Ixigo made its Dalal Street debut in June 2024, listing at ₹138 against an issue price of ₹93. At the current level, the stock is trading 114.2% above its IPO price.

