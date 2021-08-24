Ixigo’s IPO will turn MakeMyTrip into a key rival

Online travel company ixigo was born in 2007 as a meta-search site for flights. So, its algorithm would trawl websites selling tickets for a search query—say, Delhi-Mumbai flight—and direct users to options like MakeMyTrip (MMT). In 2011, drawn by synergies in that user journey, MMT invested $4.8 million in ixigo. Except in 2019, ixigo started selling its own tickets. Earlier this year, it facilitated a bumper 8X exit for MMT. Now, if it completes its ₹1,600 crore public issue, ixigo’s next set of plans with the largest cash chest it has ever had could see it square up against its former shareholder.