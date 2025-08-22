Izmo share price hits another 20% upper circuit, surges over 50% in just five sessions

Despite the Indian stock market coming under pressure in Friday’s trading session, shares of Izmo, which provides solutions for the automotive e-retail sector in North America, Europe, and Asia, continued their winning run, locking in another 20% upper circuit to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹587.55 apiece. This marked the second consecutive 20% upper circuit, taking the stock’s five-day cumulative gain to 53%.
The surge in demand on Dalal Street follows multiple positive developments that have attracted investor interest. On Thursday, the company announced that izmomicro, a specialized division of IZMO, had developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform capable of supporting 32-channel fiber input and output with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB.
“Achieving this level of density is one of the greatest challenges in the field, demanding nanometer-scale optical alignment, advanced assembly processes, and seamless integration of electronics. The module also incorporates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting a new benchmark for the integration of photonic and electronic systems,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
Commenting on the development, Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro, said, “Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future.”
The global silicon photonics market, valued at $2.65 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over $9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 25%. Much of this growth will be driven by the need for faster, more energy-efficient data transmission in cloud platforms, AI workloads, and telecommunications networks. With its breakthrough in packaging density, izmomicro is positioned to play a key role in this transformation.
IZMO shares have maintained a stellar winning run since March 2025, closing every month in the green and gaining 133% since then. Over the longer term, the stock has delivered massive returns to investors, up 275%, 740%, and 1,648% over the past two, three, and five years, respectively. From its all-time low of ₹10.30 apiece, the stock has surged nearly 5,600% in less than six years.
The company is a top-tier, full-spectrum digital marketing and advertising partner in the automotive retail space, serving over 4,000 dealers worldwide across 37 countries and 16 languages.
