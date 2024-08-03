J. Crew Eyes Debt-Market Return After Upending Lending Years Ago

US retailer J. Crew is feeling out investor interest in refinancing a loan it used to exit bankruptcy four years ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg
Published3 Aug 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Trade Now
J. Crew Eyes Debt-Market Return After Upending Lending Years Ago
J. Crew Eyes Debt-Market Return After Upending Lending Years Ago

US retailer J. Crew is feeling out investor interest in refinancing a loan it used to exit bankruptcy four years ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

Goldman Sachs is pre-marketing a term loan of about $400 million to refinance the debt, said the people, asking not to be named discussing private information. The deal could launch in September, the people added. 

The preppy clothing seller filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020, marking the first major retailer to fail during the Covid-19 pandemic. Creditors took the keys to the business in exchange for snuffing out $1.6 billion of secured debt. Anchorage Capital Group LLC became J. Crew’s biggest shareholder. 

J. Crew’s return to debt capital markets is sure to catch the eyes of lenders scarred by years of so-called creditor violence. Under different owners, the company dodged a default in 2017 by shuffling assets out of reach of creditors in a move that made the retailer synonymous with controversial debt deals.

Legal Loopholes

The transaction resulted in lawsuits and inspired other borrowers to use legal loopholes to pit creditors against each other in transactions that give shareholders more runway to stave off bankruptcy and keep control. It also branded a legal term in debt documents — the J. Crew blocker — aimed precisely at avoiding those type of moves. 

The bankruptcy exit facility that would be refinanced pays interest in-kind and isn’t due until 2027. Anchorage, GSO Capital Partners LP and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP were among those who provided the debt.

Goldman Sachs and Anchorage declined to comment. J. Crew didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

Tailored Brands, another US clothing retailer that failed during the pandemic, privately placed a $550 million term loan in February at 6.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and at a 3-cent discount to par. The proceeds went toward a share buyback.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹10 L

1 of 7Read Full Story
$1 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
$10,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
0.51 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5.9 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
8

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,127 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 12:04 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJ. Crew Eyes Debt-Market Return After Upending Lending Years Ago

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.00-87.00
    Chennai
    71,932.001,514.00
    Delhi
    71,023.00-88.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.00333.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue