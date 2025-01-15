Ace investors Dolly Khanna and Mukul Agrawal booked profits in the small-cap infrastructure stock J Kumar Infraprojects during the December quarter of FY25, suggesting a bearish outlook on the stock amid heightened volatility in the Indian stock market during the quarter.

The shareholding pattern data for Q3FY25 reveals that Mukul Agrawal held 19.75 lakh shares in J Kumar Infraprojects, representing a 2.61 per cent stake in the company, compared to 20 lakh shares or a 2.64 per cent stake in the September quarter.

In the September quarter, Dolly Khanna held 7.68 lakh shares, equivalent to a 1.02 per cent stake in the company. However, her name is absent from the shareholding pattern data for the December quarter.

Also Read | Dolly Khanna buys stake in THIS Kacholia portfolio stock during Q3FY25

As per exchange rules, companies are required to disclose the names of shareholders holding more than a 1 per cent stake. However, the names of shareholders with less than a 1 per cent stake are not disclosed. This leaves it unclear whether Dolly Khanna has completely exited her position or merely reduced her stake to book some profits in the stock.

J Kumar Infraprojects share price trend The small-cap stock jumped over 4 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, January 15, amid reports that the company received an order from NBCC (India) for a group housing project of ₹1,073.39 crore.

Shares of the company have gained about 22 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹935.50 on July 3 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹531.05 on January 18 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 6 per cent in January so far after an over 1 per cent gain last month.

Read all market-related news here