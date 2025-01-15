Dolly Khanna and Mukul Agrawal reduced their stakes in J Kumar Infraprojects during Q3FY25, indicating a bearish sentiment amid market volatility. Khanna's absence from December data raises questions about her position, while Agrawal holds a 2.61% stake.

Ace investors Dolly Khanna and Mukul Agrawal booked profits in the small-cap infrastructure stock J Kumar Infraprojects during the December quarter of FY25, suggesting a bearish outlook on the stock amid heightened volatility in the Indian stock market during the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shareholding pattern data for Q3FY25 reveals that Mukul Agrawal held 19.75 lakh shares in J Kumar Infraprojects, representing a 2.61 per cent stake in the company, compared to 20 lakh shares or a 2.64 per cent stake in the September quarter.

In the September quarter, Dolly Khanna held 7.68 lakh shares, equivalent to a 1.02 per cent stake in the company. However, her name is absent from the shareholding pattern data for the December quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per exchange rules, companies are required to disclose the names of shareholders holding more than a 1 per cent stake. However, the names of shareholders with less than a 1 per cent stake are not disclosed. This leaves it unclear whether Dolly Khanna has completely exited her position or merely reduced her stake to book some profits in the stock.

J Kumar Infraprojects share price trend The small-cap stock jumped over 4 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, January 15, amid reports that the company received an order from NBCC (India) for a group housing project of ₹1,073.39 crore.

Shares of the company have gained about 22 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹935.50 on July 3 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹531.05 on January 18 last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 6 per cent in January so far after an over 1 per cent gain last month.

