Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: Expectations high as US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to deliver first speech today

Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Warsh will look to convince the markets and Americans that the central bank is serious about bringing inflation back to 2% without adding fresh pressure on the bond market, which is already showing signs of strain.

US bond yields remained largely unchanged on Friday as investors awaited fresh signals on the Fed's policy path from the Jackson Hole symposium. The 10-year Treasury note was 2 basis points higher at 4.692%, CNBC reported. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 5.212%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury note was less than 1 basis point higher at 4.234%, it added.

Kevin Warsh's speech date and time

Fed chief Warsh is set to address the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, Wyoming on 28 August 2026. His speech is slated to take place in the morning at 10 am EDT on Friday.

Indian viewers can watch Warsh's speech today, 28 August at 7.30 pm. The speech is expected to be live streamed on the US Federal Reserve's

YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/@federalreserve and

Website here — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/www.youtube.com/KansasCityFed

Fed's independence under scrutiny

Since replacing Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a notably different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation. So, at this stage, expectations are high, with his previous comments suggesting a cautious stance on rate increases, but specifics on measuring inflation remain unclear, adding to investor uncertainty.

Notably, Warsh’s speech comes amid scrutiny over the Fed’s independence, particularly because US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates. “Politics are adding to the Fed’s credibility problems. That is why his speech ... later this month matters so much. It is an opportunity for Warsh to demonstrate his and the Fed’s independence from political interference,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a recent commentary, AP reported.

What are expectations from Kevin Warsh?

Economists and Wall Street analysts are looking for a clearer indication of how Warsh intends to deal with inflation that remains above the Fed’s 2% target. At his 29 July press conference, Warsh avoided directly answering repeated questions about whether he would raise interest rates if inflation remained elevated, leaving investors uncertain about his approach.

“What he needs to do is to clarify the conceptual framework he’ll bring to directing monetary policy. He’s refused to provide even that amount of illumination,” David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics told AP.

Markets are also likely to look for clues about how Warsh assesses “underlying inflation” and what indicators he considers most important. He is also likely to be pressed on whether interest rate increases would be his main response if inflation remains stubbornly high.

Warsh’s speech will be closely watched by bond investors as his remarks could also have implications for longer-term borrowing costs, as per AP. If he succeeds in reducing uncertainty around his policy approach, longer-term interest rates could ease somewhat.

Stay with Livemint for latest updates and developments from the event…