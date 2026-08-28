Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: Expectations high as US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to deliver first speech today

Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Warsh will look to convince the markets and Americans that the central bank is serious about bringing inflation back to 2% without adding fresh pressure on the bond market, which is already showing signs of strain.
US bond yields remained largely unchanged on Friday as investors awaited fresh signals on the Fed's policy path from the Jackson Hole symposium. The 10-year Treasury note was 2 basis points higher at 4.692%, CNBC reported. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 5.212%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury note was less than 1 basis point higher at 4.234%, it added.
Fed chief Warsh is set to address the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, Wyoming on 28 August 2026. His speech is slated to take place in the morning at 10 am EDT on Friday.
Indian viewers can watch Warsh's speech today, 28 August at 7.30 pm. The speech is expected to be live streamed on the US Federal Reserve's
Since replacing Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a notably different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation. So, at this stage, expectations are high, with his previous comments suggesting a cautious stance on rate increases, but specifics on measuring inflation remain unclear, adding to investor uncertainty.
Notably, Warsh’s speech comes amid scrutiny over the Fed’s independence, particularly because US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates. “Politics are adding to the Fed’s credibility problems. That is why his speech ... later this month matters so much. It is an opportunity for Warsh to demonstrate his and the Fed’s independence from political interference,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a recent commentary, AP reported.
“What he needs to do is to clarify the conceptual framework he’ll bring to directing monetary policy. He’s refused to provide even that amount of illumination,” David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics told AP.
Stay with Livemint for latest updates and developments from the event…
Economists and Wall Street analysts are looking for a clearer indication of how Warsh intends to deal with inflation that remains above the Fed’s 2% target. At the FOMC address on 29 July, Warsh dodged direct responses to repeated questions about raising the Fed interest rates if inflation remained elevated. This has left investors uncertain about his approach.
“What he needs to do is to clarify the conceptual framework he’ll bring to directing monetary policy. He’s refused to provide even that amount of illumination,” David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics told AP.
Notably, Warsh’s speech comes amid scrutiny over the Fed’s independence, particularly because US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates.
“Politics are adding to the Fed’s credibility problems. That is why his speech ... later this month matters so much. It is an opportunity for Warsh to demonstrate his and the Fed’s independence from political interference,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a recent commentary, AP reported.
Since replacing Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a notably different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation.
So, at this stage, expectations are high, with his previous comments suggesting a cautious stance on rate increases, but specifics on measuring inflation remain unclear, adding to investor uncertainty.
Indian viewers can watch Warsh's speech today, 28 August at 7.30 pm. The speech is expected to be live streamed on the US Federal Reserve's YouTube channel and website as follows
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to deliver a speech in Jackson Hole today. His keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is scheduled at 10 am EDT, i.e. 7.30 pm IST, with investors keen to see whether he offers any clarity on major economic and monetary policy issues.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Warsh will look to convince the markets and Americans that the central bank is serious about bringing inflation back to 2% without adding fresh pressure on the bond market, which is already showing signs of strain.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Stay with Livemint for the latest updates and developments on the same!
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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