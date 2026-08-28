Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh says inflation ‘too high’, hints at interest rate hike

Jackson Hole Symposium LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is giving his first Jackson Hole speech today, where most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. During his speech, he acknowledged that inflation in the US is still too high and hinted that the central bank may have to act — his first signal that the Fed could hike interest rates, AP reported.
“We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do,” Warsh stated in his first high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Warsh's term has been dogged by concerns over his focus on fighting inflation and these concerns have likely nudged bond yields higher, the report added. Warsh said he doesn’t want to provide “forward guidance” as it limits the Fed’s flexibility by committing it to a specific policy, the AP report said.
Fed chief Warsh is set to address the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, Wyoming on 28 August 2026. His speech is slated to take place in the morning at 10 am EDT on Friday.
Indian viewers can watch Warsh's speech today, 28 August at 7.30 pm. The speech is expected to be live streamed on the US Federal Reserve's website here — https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/www.youtube.com/KansasCityFed
Since replacing Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a notably different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation. So, at this stage, expectations are high, with his previous comments suggesting a cautious stance on rate increases, but specifics on measuring inflation remain unclear, adding to investor uncertainty.
Notably, Warsh’s speech comes amid scrutiny over the Fed’s independence, particularly because US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates. “Politics are adding to the Fed’s credibility problems. That is why his speech ... later this month matters so much. It is an opportunity for Warsh to demonstrate his and the Fed’s independence from political interference,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a recent commentary, AP reported.
“What he needs to do is to clarify the conceptual framework he’ll bring to directing monetary policy. He’s refused to provide even that amount of illumination,” David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics told AP.
Stay with Livemint for latest updates and developments from the event…
Kevin Warsh began his remarks by outlining what he planned to cover, joking that it could be called a "trail map" or an outline, but not "forward guidance" — a reference to his stated dislike of the term.
Speaking at the event, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said the recommendations of five task forces he has commissioned will study longer-term issues, Reuters reported.
He added that these reports “will come later and have no bearing on decisions we make in the current policy conjuncture. But I believe that for future policy challenges, this intellectual investment today will leave us far better prepared.”
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh went on to say that with inflation running above 2%, the Fed’s “predominant focus right now should be on prices.”
He stated: “Let’s be equally clear about another aspect of the objective: Price stability is not self-executing, nor is inflation necessarily mean-reverting. It is the Fed’s job to deliver stable prices.”
Speaking about the way forward, Warsh said that financial conditions are not currently restrictive and that interest rates are the Fed’s “predominant tool” for achieving its mandate, Bloomberg reported.
“While this summer’s PCE and CPI readings were better than expected, they do not tell me that underlying trends have meaningfully improved. Market prices show confidence that we will deliver price stability. And I can assure you, they’re right,” he said, it added.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh today acknowleged that inflation in the US is still too high and suggested the central bank may have to raise interest rates in the coming months to bring it down, AP reported.
This is the first clearer signal than he had sent previously about his economic outlook. “We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do,” he stated.
US Fed Chair Kevin Warsh today said that high inflation in the US is “concerning”, AFP reported,
“On the price-stability side of our mandate, the numbers are more concerning,” said Warsh, adding that he added that he would be “hard pressed” to describe current financial conditions as “restrictive”, a potential hint that rate hikes could be on the horizon.
Markets are also likely to look for clues about how Warsh assesses “underlying inflation” and what indicators he considers most important. He is also likely to be pressed on whether interest rate increases would be his main response if inflation remains stubbornly high.
Economists and Wall Street analysts are looking for a clearer indication of how Warsh intends to deal with inflation that remains above the Fed’s 2% target. At the FOMC address on 29 July, Warsh dodged direct responses to repeated questions about raising the Fed interest rates if inflation remained elevated. This has left investors uncertain about his approach.
“What he needs to do is to clarify the conceptual framework he’ll bring to directing monetary policy. He’s refused to provide even that amount of illumination,” David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics told AP.
Notably, Warsh’s speech comes amid scrutiny over the Fed’s independence, particularly because US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates.
“Politics are adding to the Fed’s credibility problems. That is why his speech ... later this month matters so much. It is an opportunity for Warsh to demonstrate his and the Fed’s independence from political interference,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a recent commentary, AP reported.
Since replacing Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a notably different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation.
So, at this stage, expectations are high, with his previous comments suggesting a cautious stance on rate increases, but specifics on measuring inflation remain unclear, adding to investor uncertainty.
Indian viewers can watch Warsh's speech today, 28 August at 7.30 pm. The speech is expected to be live streamed on the US Federal Reserve's YouTube channel and website as follows
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to deliver a speech in Jackson Hole today. His keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is scheduled at 10 am EDT, i.e. 7.30 pm IST, with investors keen to see whether he offers any clarity on major economic and monetary policy issues.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Warsh will look to convince the markets and Americans that the central bank is serious about bringing inflation back to 2% without adding fresh pressure on the bond market, which is already showing signs of strain.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to give his first Jackson Hole speech later today and most watchers feel he has an extremely difficult task in hand. Stay with Livemint for the latest updates and developments on the same!