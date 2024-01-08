JLR achieves highest wholesales in 11 quarters, reports 27% YoY growth in Q3FY24; check details
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported strong performance in Q3 FY24, with wholesale figures of 101,043 units sold, a 27% YoY increase. Retail sales for JLR in Q3 FY24 were up 29% YoY to 109,140 units, with notable growth in all regions.
Tata Motors' luxury vehicles arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), posted a stellar performance for the December quarter (Q3 FY24). The quarter saw impressive wholesale volumes, with 101,043 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), marking a 27% jump compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year and a 4% rise from the second quarter of FY24.
