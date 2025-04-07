Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes up 1.1% YoY in Q4, ends FY25 as net cash positive

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK-based subsidiary of Indian auto major Tata Motors, reported 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its wholesales and a 5% You fall in retail sales for the fourth quarter of FY25. JLR also announced that the company has achieved a net cash positive position.

JLR wholesale volumes for Q4FY25 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were at 111,413 units, registering a growth of 1.1% YoY, and a 6.7% from Q3 FY25.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (14.4%), Europe (10.9%), flat in the UK (0.8%), lower in China (-29.4%) and Overseas (-8.1%), JLR said in a statement on April 7.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the quarter ended March 2025 (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) declined 5.1% YoY to 108,232 units. However, on a sequential basis, retail sales were up 1.8%.

“The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 66.3% of total wholesale volumes in Q4 FY25 and 67.8% for the full year,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year ended 31 March 2025, JLR wholesale volumes fell 0.1% YoY to 400,898 units, and retail sales declined 0.7% YoY to 428,854 units.

In addition, JLR achieved its net debt zero target, ending the financial year net cash positive, a key Reimagine strategy target, the auto major said.

Halt in US Shipments Jaguar and Land Rover said it has decided to halt shipment to the US for a month as the company is assessing the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on vehicle imports.

JLR added that it plans to use this pause to work with business partners, reassess trading strategies, and chart a course for the mid-to-long term.

President Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-manufactured automobile imports into the United States, effective April 2. Additionally, the White House announced plans to implement tariffs on certain auto parts by no later than May 3.

Tata Motors Demerger Tata Motors has announced the demerger of its business into two – one focused on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger vehicles, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and electric cars. The company has scheduled the shareholders meeting on May 6 for the same.

“... Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Tata Motors Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 3.00 p.m (IST), through Video Conferencing (“VC”)/ Other Audio Visual Means for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and their respective shareholders,” Tata Motors had said in a regulatory filing on April 4.

Tata Motors share price slumped more than 11% on Monday amid the broader stock market crash. Tata Motors shares declined as much as 11.61% to a 52-week low of ₹542.55 apiece on the BSE.

At 1:50 PM, Tata Motors shares were trading 6.47% lower at ₹574.15 apiece on the BSE.