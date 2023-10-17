Jai Balaji Industries shares locked in 5% upper circuit on robust earnings; up over 1000% this year
Over the last three months – July to September – the stock finished each month delivering fabulous returns of 106.51%, 72.25%, and 61.38%, respectively.
Shares of Jai Balaji Industries have been on a winning streak. The stock was locked in the 5% upper circuit for the fourth consecutive trading day on Tuesday. During this period, the shares have zoomed from ₹510 apiece to hit a 15-year high of ₹620 in today's session, resulting in a spectacular gain of 21.56%. This performance pushed the stock's gain to 42% in October so far.
