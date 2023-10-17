Jai Balaji Industries shares locked in 5% upper circuit on robust earnings; up over 1000% this year

Over the last three months – July to September – the stock finished each month delivering fabulous returns of 106.51%, 72.25%, and 61.38%, respectively.

Shares of Jai Balaji Industries have been on a winning streak. The stock was locked in the 5% upper circuit for the fourth consecutive trading day on Tuesday. During this period, the shares have zoomed from ₹510 apiece to hit a 15-year high of ₹620 in today's session, resulting in a spectacular gain of 21.56%. This performance pushed the stock's gain to 42% in October so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the company announced robust Q2FY24 earnings, with its consolidated net profit surging by 862% to reach ₹202 crore. In the same period of last year, it posted a net profit of ₹22 crore, and in the preceding June quarter (Q1FY24), it recorded a net profit of ₹170 crore.

The revenue from operations during the September quarter came in at ₹1,547 crore, a surge of 13% over Q2 FY23 revenue of ₹1,369 crore. The company also saw a significant jump in other income to ₹28 crore, which is an increase of 460% YoY and 250% on a QoQ basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It reported a 238% YoY growth in operating profit to ₹213 crore, while the operating profit margin expanded by 900 basis points on a YoY basis.

The EPS (earnings per share) improved to ₹12.56 in Q2 FY24 from ₹1.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the prevailing price, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.72x, which is lower compared to the industry P/E of 33.6x.

Jai Balaji Industries primarily operates in the steel sector. The company is engaged in the production of a wide range of steel products, including pig iron, sponge iron, ferro alloys, steel billets, and TMT bars (Thermo Mechanically Treated bars). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shares in the current year so far have delivered phenomenal returns, with their value skyrocketing from ₹54.70 apiece to the current market value of ₹620, translating into a whopping 1033% return.

Over the last three months, starting from July to September, the stock finished each month delivering fabulous returns of 106.51%, 72.25%, and 61.38%, respectively.

Looking at the long-term performance, the shares produced significant returns, as in the last three years, they have zoomed 3824% and in the last five-year period, they soared 3422%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The promoters own 60% of the shares in the company as of August 2023, while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors each own 0.1% and 0.1%, respectively. Regular shareholders own 39.8%, Trendlyne data showed.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!