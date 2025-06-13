Jainik Power and Cables IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP

Jainik Power and Cables IPO: The allotment for the issue that saw subscription period end on 12 June 2025, is to be out soon:

The proposed listing date for Jainik Power and Cables' initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE SME is set for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The Jainik Power and Cables IPO's book-running lead manager is Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd while the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Rikhav Securities Limited is the market maker for the IPO of Jainik Power and Cables.

Since the Jainik Power and Cables shares are to be listed on the NSE and the issue's registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors can check allotment status on Skyline Financial Services website or the NSE website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Check status online as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Jainik Power and Cables IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited to check Jainik Power and Cables allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select Jainik Power and Cables Limited from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select any of the following, from Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5: Click on the search button

Investors can similarly check status for Jainik Power and Cables IPO allotment on the NSE website https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO bid."

Step 3- Under the selection symbol option, select "JAINIK" from the dropdown

Step 4- Thereafter enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5- Press "Submit." thereafter

Jainik Power and Cables GMP or Grey Market Premium Jainik Power and Cables IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stands at Nil . This means that the Jainik Power and Cables shares are not commanding any premium over the issue price price of ₹110 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are noy expecting any listing gains and the listing of Jainik Power and Cables shares is expected to be at close to the upper band of the offer price of ₹110 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.