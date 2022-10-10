Jaiprakash Power shares jump after announcement of divestment. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, Jaiprakash Power shares are rising due to the announcement of divestment plan by the company in regard to Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit and other non-core assets of the company. This has worked as short-term trigger for the company that helped the stock open with an upside gap despite weakness on Dalal Street. They said that the stock has made 'V' shaped recovery on chart pattern and it may give sharp upside movement in short term. They advised shareholders of the company to hold the stock whereas fresh buyers can buy the stock above ₹11.20 levels.