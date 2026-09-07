Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price jumps 3% after opening in red | What's behind the rally?

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price jumped over 3.31% on NSE on Monday, after the stock opened in red. The stock opened lower at ₹16.29 per share but recovered from its early losses to move into positive territory, hitting an intraday high of ₹17.14 on September 7.

It is to be noted that there are no major triggers behind the sudden rise in the Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price. The market capitalisation of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stood at ₹11,431.57 crore, as of 12 pm on Monday.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q1 results 2026 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹468.84 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. On a year-on-year basis, consolidated profit increased from ₹278.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to ₹468.84 crore.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹1,806.49 crore in Q1 from ₹1,470.79 crore in Q4, supported largely by growth in the power segment. The company also recognised an exceptional item of ₹193.63 crore towards provisions for surrendering the Amelia (North) and Bandha North Coal Mines, citing their financial and operational unviability.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹468.95 crore in the June quarter, against a net loss of ₹23.35 crore in the previous quarter. Total income rose to ₹1,806.43 crore from ₹1,470.71 crore, while expenses declined to ₹1,235.94 crore from ₹1,478.77 crore in the preceding quarter.

EBITDA rose 26.47% year-on-year to ₹760.49 crore in the current quarter, compared with ₹601.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA margin also improved to 42.75% from 38% a year earlier, indicating stronger operating profitability and improved cost efficiency. This margin expansion came as revenue increased 10.80% YoY to ₹1,806.43 crore from ₹1,630.31 crore.

Basic and diluted EPS stood at ₹0.52 for the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹0.0153 per share in the consolidated results in the previous quarter.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price trend Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments.

The stock has delivered a 1.40% gain over the past week, indicating a modest recovery in the near term. However, the broader one-month performance remains weak, with the stock declining 7.02%, reflecting continued selling pressure over the recent period.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 5.28%, while its one-year performance stands at -12.53%.

Despite the recent weakness, the stock has generated strong long-term returns. It has gained 71.08% over the past three years and delivered an impressive 322.28% return over five years.