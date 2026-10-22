Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares crash 30% in 6 months; will associate of Adani Power bounce back? Experts' view, target

Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares | Stocks to buy after Q2 Results 2026: After the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 on Monday, 19 October 2026, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' share price has been under selling pressure for the last three straight sessions. The associate company of Adani Power had declared its Q2 Results on Monday, reporting a sharp drop in net profit, both YoY and QoQ.
According to market experts, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 Results 2026 failed to match peak market multiples following NCLT approval for Adani Power's 24% stake purchase from the parent JP Associates. They said that the continuous fall in Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares can be attributed to two major reasons: weak earnings and the de-rating triggered by post-profit-booking.
“After reporting weak numbers for the Q1FY27 and FY26, the associate company of Adaniu Power delivered weak Q2 Results 2026 on Monday, reporting a sharp drop in net profit, both QoQ and YoY. The company's total income has improved YoY, but there is a big dip sequentially,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.
Pointing towards the de-rating trigger post-profit-booking, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “After sharp speculative rallies earlier in the year—fueled by optimism around corporate developments like the Adani-related promoter stake discussions and NARCL debt settlement talks—the stock faced heavy profit booking as immediate earnings failed to match peak market multiples.”
The SEBI-registered market expert said that mid-cap liquidity pressures, macro uncertainties, and shifting sentiment across power-sector stocks have also exerted downward pressure onJaiprakash Power Ventures shares.
“Once the secondary market improves, we can expect some value buying in Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares. However, the company's fundamentals are expected to remain weak until the next quarterly earnings arrive,” said Anuj Gupta.
Decoding the technical chart of Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares are expected to give upside only when they break above ₹15 on a closing basis. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹12.50 apiece. Once it breaks above ₹15, they can upgrade the stop-loss to ₹13 for the upside target of ₹18.”
On suggestions to the fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, 'Fresh investors can initiate buying only above ₹15 for the immediate target of ₹18, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹13."
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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