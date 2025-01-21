Jana Small Finance Bank Q3 Results: Net profit drops 18% YoY to ₹110 crore; NII up 8% at ₹593 crore

Jana Small Finance Bank released its December quarter performance on Tuesday, January 21, post-market hours. The lender reported a 17.91% drop in standalone net profit, reaching ₹110.6 crore in Q3FY25, compared to a net profit of ₹134.6 crore in the same period last year.

The net profit showed a sequential improvement of 14.60% from ₹96 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter. The bank's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹593 crore, an 8% increase from ₹549 crore in Q3FY24.

The pre-provisioning operating profit was ₹279 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹295 crore in Q3FY24. On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 2.8% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.19% a year ago, while its net non-performing assets (NNPA) increased to 0.94% from 0.71% in Q3FY24.

For the 9MFY25, the bank reported an NII of ₹1,796 crore, up 17% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit improved by 8.6% YoY, reaching ₹378 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) at the end of the December quarter stood at ₹27,984 crore, reflecting a 19% YoY growth, with 68% of the assets secured. Secured growth for the first nine months (9M) is 29%, while unsecured assets have experienced a de-growth of 11% during the same period.

The Affordable Housing & Micro LAP segment is Jana SFB's largest business, with an AUM of ₹11,000 crore, accounting for 39% of the total AUM, as per the company's earnings filing.

Commenting on the performance, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said, “The bank has delivered a strong quarter with improving credit quality and strong growth in secured assets. MFI business challenges have bottomed out, but we remain cautious. Focus on retail CASA will receive further attention, given the price cut. The strong performance in a difficult year has been possible due to the dedicated and committed effort put in by the 24,000 employees across our national footprint in 24 states and 778 branches.”

Jana Small Finance Bank, classified as a scheduled commercial bank, ranks as the fourth largest small finance bank in India. The company's shares were listed on the Indian exchanges in February last year with a listing price of ₹396 apiece, slightly lower than the IPO price of ₹414 apiece.

At current levels, the stock is trading at ₹365 apiece, 12% lower than the issue price.

