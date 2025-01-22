Jana Small Finance Bank share price jumped over 18% after the company announced its Q3 results. Jana Small Finance Bank shares spiked up to 18.57% to a high of ₹434.50 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance reported a 17.91% drop in standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY25, reaching ₹110.6 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹134.6 crore in the same period last year.

The net profit showed a sequential improvement of 14.60% from ₹96 crore posted in the quarter ended September 2024.

The bank's net interest income (NII) in Q3FY25 increased 8% to ₹593 crore from ₹549 crore in Q3FY24. The pre-provisioning operating profit was down to ₹279 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹295 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 2.8% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.19% a year ago, while its net non-performing assets (NNPA) increased to 0.94% from 0.71% in Q3FY24.

The assets under management (AUM) at the end of the December quarter stood at ₹27,984 crore, reflecting a 19% YoY growth, with 68% of the assets secured.

Jana Small Finance Bank Stock Price Trend Jana Small Finance Bank share price has gained over 12% in one month, but the stock has plunged 39% in six months.

Jana Small Finance Bank shares made a stock market debut on February 14, 2024, at ₹396 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 4.35% to the issue price of ₹414 per share. The stock rose to its peak of ₹760.85 apiece on June 19, 2024, and hit a 52-week low of ₹364.00 apiece on January 21, 2025.

At 10:05 AM, Jana Small Finance Bank shares were trading 14.37% higher at ₹419.10 apiece on the BSE.