Jana Small Finance Bank shares spike over 15% to hit record high on strong Q4 earnings
Jana Small Finance Bank's shares surged 15.37% to ₹577.20, following robust financial performance. Net profit in Q4FY24 jumped 297% to ₹321.67 crore. Profit after tax for FY 24 grew 162% to ₹670 crore. NII increased by 28.1% YoY to ₹2,127 crore in FY 24.
Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank spiked 15.37% in today's early trading session, hitting a new record high of ₹577.20 apiece. This significant increase came on the heels of the company's strong financial performance for the March-ending quarter and the entire fiscal year of FY 24.
