Jane Street banned in India! How US trading entity allegedly manipulated index to make ₹36,500 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred US-based trading firm Jane Street and three of its affiliated entities from accessing Indian securities markets, citing allegations of large-scale manipulation in the derivatives trading.

The entities named in SEBI’s interim order include JSI2 Investments Private Ltd, Jane Street Singapore Pte. Ltd, and Jane Street Asia Trading Ltd. SEBI has also directed the entities to deposit ₹4,843.5 crore — alleged to be illegal gains — into an escrow account maintained by the regulator. Additionally, a debit freeze has been imposed on their bank accounts.

Prima Facie Engaged in Manipulation According to SEBI’s Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan G, the Jane Street Group is alleged to have engaged in manipulative trades on at least 21 occasions involving securities forming part of the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices.

“Such actions have compromised market fairness and integrity, allowing the group to unlawfully profit from their trading activities and positions in the index options market,” the Sebi order dated 3 July 2025 said.

Jane Street’s Strategy and Execution SEBI’s order outlines a recurring trading pattern allegedly used by the Jane Street entities, particularly on index expiry days. The strategy involved large-scale purchases of Bank Nifty futures and equities in the morning, paired with aggressive selling of Bank Nifty options. This would be followed by significant selling in the futures market post-noon, thereby impacting the closing level of the index.

For instance, on January 17, 2024, Jane Street reportedly bought Bank Nifty futures worth ₹4,370 crore and sold Bank Nifty options worth ₹32,115 crore in the morning session. Later in the day, it sold Bank Nifty futures worth ₹5,372 crore. These trades resulted in a peak short position of ₹46,620 crore in the options segment.

Jane Street allegedly booked a profit of ₹735 crore in options while incurring a loss of ₹61.6 crore in futures and cash segments, leading to a net gain of ₹673.4 crore on that day.

Pattern of Market Impact SEBI also highlighted another strategy wherein Jane Street allegedly created large short positions in Bank Nifty futures and constituent stocks during the final hours of trading on expiry days to influence index closing.

On July 10, 2024, the firm reportedly sold Bank Nifty futures worth ₹2,800 crore and created short positions in Bank Nifty options worth ₹44,154 crore, leading to a softer index close and a profit of ₹225 crore.

Jane Street group’s total profit from January 2023 to March 2025 was ₹36,502 crore, and ₹43,289 crore came from index options. Sebi noted that the group had cumulative losses in stock futures, index futures, and the cash segment amounting to ₹7,687 crore.

Violation of Market Regulations The regulator observed a consistent pattern across multiple trading sessions, concluding that these were not routine transactions but instances of manipulation in violation of SEBI’s Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations.

Despite being aware of SEBI’s ongoing investigation, Jane Street allegedly continued to deploy similar strategies. On May 15, 2025, and on two other occasions in the same month, the firm reportedly purchased Nifty futures and underlying stocks worth ₹4,911 crore in the final hours of trade to influence expiry-day closing levels.