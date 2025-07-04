Jane Street Banned in India LIVE Updates: Jane Street makes over ₹36,500 cr profit — all you need to know

Jane Street Banned in India LIVE updates: SEBI, in its order on July 3, announced banning Jane Street, a US-based trading firm, from accessing the Indian stock market for allegedly manipulating the stock market through positions in India's booming derivatives trade.
As per a PTI report, this could be the highest disgorgement amount ever directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Jane Street Group was established in 2000 as a global proprietary trading firm in the financial services industry. According to the company's website, it has more than 3000 employees across five global offices. We trade a broad range of asset classes on more than 200 venues in 45 countries.
In its interim order, the regulator has debarred JSI Investments, JSI2 Investments Pvt Ltd, Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd, and Jane Street Asia Trading, entities collectively referred to as the Jane Street Group, from trading until further notice, while continuing its investigation.
The Jane Street Group has come under Sebi's scrutiny for allegedly manipulating index levels in the stock market to earn illegal profits, primarily through the highly liquid Bank Nifty and Nifty index options segments.
The most profitable trading day for Jane Group was January 17, 2024 (with profit to the tune of ₹734.93 crore), SEBI said in its order.
The detailed analysis of the trades on this day revealed the existence of a strategy referred to as the “Intraday Index Manipulation” Strategy, which appears to have been similarly deployed by the JS Group on 15 out of 18 trading days covered in this order, SEBI said.
A different strategy, termed the “Extended Marking the Close” Strategy, was observed on the remaining 3 days. This latter strategy was also seen to have been used on three additional days beyond the examination period—in May 2025, specifically in NIFTY index options, the order added.
Jane Street operates in India through four group entities—two based domestically and two located in Hong Kong and Singapore. The firm launched its first Indian entity in December 2020, while the other two Asian units are registered as foreign investors in India, according to a Reuters report.
Jane Street Ban LIVE: JSI Investments Private Ltd, JSI2 Investments Private Ltd, Jane Street Singapore Pte. Ltd and Jane Street Asia Trading Ltd. are the four entities that have been barred by SEBI and formed part of Jane Street Group. Here's how much profits they raked in from their alleged manipulation.
The capital market stocks fell today after SEBI barred US trading firm Jane Street from the Indian stock market over alleged manipulation in derivatives trading. Angel One slumped 6%. BSE share price was down 6.4% and Central Depository Services (India) fell 3.5%. Nuvama Wealth Management, which is Jane Street's India trading partner, fell more than 9%.