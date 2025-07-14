Jane Street deposits ₹4,843.57 crore in escrow account but will contest Sebi order; options trading on hold for now
Jane Street Group will continue to contest the regulator’s order but has put its options trading on hold for now.
US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street has deposited the amount demanded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into an escrow account to resume trading, but according to a person familiar with the matter, it will continue to contest the regulator’s order. Its options trading is on hold for now.