As the index rebounded, call option prices surged and put options slumped. Sebi claims Jane Street then sold the now-expensive call options and bought cheaper put options, amassing a bearish exposure in Bank Nifty options worth ₹32,114.96 crore. In the second phase, Jane Street allegedly unwound its positions, pushing the index and its stocks lower, which increased the value of the purchased puts and decreased the value of the sold calls. This manoeuvre reportedly netted the firm ₹735 crore in options profits that day, as the Bank Nifty closed 4.28% lower at 46,064.45.